Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $455,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.38. 213,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,668. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average is $107.68. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $118.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.