Harvest Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Asure Software worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 131.5% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 520,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 295,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASUR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 90,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,848. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $192.59 million, a PE ratio of -25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Several research firms recently commented on ASUR. Lake Street Capital downgraded Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

