Harvest Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $596.84. 374,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $567.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $599.94. The firm has a market cap of $264.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

