Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 805 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 106,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,337,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 58,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,998,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,103. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $293.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

