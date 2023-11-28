Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.28. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $11.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $48,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

