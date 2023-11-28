Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.50

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

