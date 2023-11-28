Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $3,739,060. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GGG opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. Graco has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graco will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

