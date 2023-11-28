General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 70,700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in General Motors by 94,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.70. 6,742,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,581,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

