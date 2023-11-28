Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Genelux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Genelux stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. Genelux has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95.

In related news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 12,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $303,309.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,235.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Yong Yu sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $489,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 12,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $303,309.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,235.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,517 shares of company stock worth $8,735,376. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Genelux during the third quarter worth $172,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Genelux by 535.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Genelux by 345.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Genelux by 391.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 128,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genelux during the third quarter worth $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

