Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

GOTU has been the subject of several other reports. CLSA lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.32 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. China Renaissance lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOTU

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. Gaotu Techedu has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $633.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $96.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Gaotu Techedu by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 209,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 133,403 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,300,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gaotu Techedu by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 625,976 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaotu Techedu

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.