FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FutureFuel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of FF opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. FutureFuel has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $10.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FF. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FutureFuel by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in FutureFuel by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

