Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

FRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.03.

FRO stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.28. Frontline has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Frontline during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Frontline by 124.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,190,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,624 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the third quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 52.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 49,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 27.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

