Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

