Fort L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 69.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Up 0.2 %

Genpact stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.53. 168,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $48.58.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

