Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $0.50 on Friday. Fluent has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.50.

In other Fluent news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,834,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 158,000 shares of company stock worth $75,800. Company insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

