Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Shares of SVVC opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.40.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.23) million for the quarter.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
