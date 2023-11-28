Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of SVVC opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.23) million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.