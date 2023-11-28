Fernbridge Capital Management LP Has $40.12 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 67,470 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 4.0% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $40,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total transaction of $9,481,326.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total transaction of $9,481,326.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,787 shares of company stock worth $94,301,085. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of META traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,194,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,899,395. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.54 and a 1-year high of $342.92. The stock has a market cap of $864.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.