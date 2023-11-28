Fernbridge Capital Management LP Has $21.56 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,013 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $21,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 307.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $214,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $225,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,223 shares of company stock valued at $17,442,076 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.86. 25,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.85, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

