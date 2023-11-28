Fernbridge Capital Management LP Buys New Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,171,000. Middleby comprises about 1.5% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of Middleby at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 339.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 82.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Middleby in the first quarter worth $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 576.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Middleby by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $183,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,012.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $183,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.42. 60,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $162.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.51.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Middleby Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

