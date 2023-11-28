Eugenie Levin Sells 16,060 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) President Eugenie Levin sold 16,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $158,351.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 272,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,327.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semrush alerts:

On Thursday, November 16th, Eugenie Levin sold 39,076 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $367,314.40.

On Thursday, November 9th, Eugenie Levin sold 39,076 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $322,377.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $228,901.68.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Eugenie Levin sold 960 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $7,737.60.

Semrush Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.44. 489,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.49 and a beta of 1.27. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.66 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Semrush by 1,232.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Semrush in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Semrush by 260.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEMR

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.