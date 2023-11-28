Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives $565.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $565.82.

ELV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of ELV opened at $477.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $454.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $544.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,802,000 after buying an additional 49,420 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

