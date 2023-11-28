Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.