Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of EIGR opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.31.

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne bought 154,841 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,161.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,251,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 2,582,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,030,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 111,247 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,680 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 837,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 27,528 shares during the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

