Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $71.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Edison International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Edison International’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,555,000 after acquiring an additional 946,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,922,000 after acquiring an additional 244,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,994,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,846,000 after acquiring an additional 374,257 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.