Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

