Critical Review: IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO)

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and IQVIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies -17,129.32% -1,962.97% -250.46% IQVIA 7.51% 29.60% 6.68%

Volatility and Risk

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IQVIA has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A IQVIA 0 2 12 0 2.86

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FOXO Technologies and IQVIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

IQVIA has a consensus target price of $236.57, suggesting a potential upside of 12.26%. Given IQVIA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IQVIA is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FOXO Technologies and IQVIA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 4.07 -$95.25 million N/A N/A IQVIA $14.41 billion 2.67 $1.09 billion $5.95 35.42

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.7% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of IQVIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of IQVIA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IQVIA beats FOXO Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation services; real world solutions that enable life sciences and provider customers to generate and disseminate evidence, which informs health care decision making and improves patients' outcomes; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers project management and clinical monitoring; clinical trial support; strategic planning and design services; and decentralized clinical trials, as well as central laboratory, genomic, bioanalytical, ADME, discovery, and vaccine and biomarker laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company has a collaboration with argenx SE. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

