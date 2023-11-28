Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $36.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Criteo stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12. Criteo has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.04 million. Criteo had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $154,992.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,133,716.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $102,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $154,992.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,133,716.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,372 shares of company stock worth $441,570 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 50,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Criteo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

