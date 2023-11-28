Credit Suisse AG Sells 72,660 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,402,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Accenture were worth $432,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,041,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Accenture by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.2% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.94. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $335.53.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

