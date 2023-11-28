Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,525,856 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 797,338 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.25% of Intel worth $351,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,881 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after buying an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.20. 10,253,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,799,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $186.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.62, a PEG ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $44.93.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

