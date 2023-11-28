Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 89,336 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Credit Suisse AG’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of Home Depot worth $673,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $314.24. 1,101,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,060. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market cap of $312.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.59.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.57.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

