Credit Suisse AG Has $254.83 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,245,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 248,230 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $254,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 8,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 354,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $72,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,289 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,270,000. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 24,930 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $221.15. The stock had a trading volume of 585,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.01. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

