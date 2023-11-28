Credit Suisse AG Has $235.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,255,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.43% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $235,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.54. 15,932,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,377,967. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $199.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.42.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.