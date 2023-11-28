Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,404,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,655 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $29,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Coty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Coty by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Coty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. Barclays cut their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

In related news, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Isabelle Parize purchased 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. 1,551,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,267,394. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

