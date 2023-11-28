Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Decreased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,629 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 99,326 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Costco Wholesale worth $271,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $594.26. The company had a trading volume of 440,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $567.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $599.94.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

