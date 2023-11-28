CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,502 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for about 5.6% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $124,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,913,000 after purchasing an additional 770,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,310,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,590,000 after purchasing an additional 97,153 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.78. 511,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,777. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 85.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

