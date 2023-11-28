Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,300 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $119.78. 869,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,822,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

About General Electric

Free Report

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

