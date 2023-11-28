Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $38.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 617,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,431,409 shares.The stock last traded at $34.88 and had previously closed at $35.02.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,597,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,847.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,360,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,706.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,597,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,847.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,335,866 shares of company stock worth $1,380,500,627 over the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Core & Main by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,767,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Core & Main by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Core & Main by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,219,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,729,000 after purchasing an additional 788,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

