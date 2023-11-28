Comparing MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) & East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and East West Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group 12.81% 8.79% 0.68% East West Bancorp 33.62% 19.98% 1.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group $244.28 million 1.38 $60.83 million $2.17 9.88 East West Bancorp $2.62 billion 3.30 $1.13 billion $8.86 6.93

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and East West Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. East West Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MidWestOne Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MidWestOne Financial Group and East West Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 East West Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86

MidWestOne Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.71%. East West Bancorp has a consensus price target of $68.22, indicating a potential upside of 11.18%. Given MidWestOne Financial Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MidWestOne Financial Group is more favorable than East West Bancorp.

Dividends

MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East West Bancorp pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts. The company provides commercial, real estate, agricultural, credit card, and consumer loans; and financing arrangements including brokered deposits, term debt, subordinated debt, and equity. In addition, it offers trust and investment services, which includes administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships; property and farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, financial planning, and custodial services; and licensed brokers services including securities trading, financial planning, mutual funds sales, fixed and variable annuities, tax-exempt, and conventional unit trusts. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, debit cards, automated teller machines, and safe deposit boxes. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits. The company's loan products include mortgage and home equity, commercial and residential real estate, working capital lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, affordable housing loans, asset-based lending, asset-backed finance, project finance, and equipment financing, as well as financing services to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Asia. It also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk hedging services; and mobile and online banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

