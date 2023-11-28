Comparing MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) and Cathedra Bitcoin (OTC:CBTTF)

Cathedra Bitcoin (OTC:CBTTF – Get Free Report) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cathedra Bitcoin and MarketAxess’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathedra Bitcoin N/A N/A N/A MarketAxess 33.78% 21.86% 15.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cathedra Bitcoin and MarketAxess, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathedra Bitcoin 0 0 0 0 N/A MarketAxess 1 5 4 0 2.30

Earnings and Valuation

MarketAxess has a consensus price target of $272.27, indicating a potential upside of 18.24%. Given MarketAxess’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than Cathedra Bitcoin.

This table compares Cathedra Bitcoin and MarketAxess’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathedra Bitcoin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MarketAxess $718.30 million 12.15 $250.22 million $6.59 34.94

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than Cathedra Bitcoin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of MarketAxess shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of MarketAxess shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MarketAxess beats Cathedra Bitcoin on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathedra Bitcoin

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It develops and operates bitcoin mining infrastructure; and data centers. The company was formerly known as Fortress Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. in December 2021. Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company provides various pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

