CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,611,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 9,429,278 shares.The stock last traded at $6.15 and had previously closed at $5.58.

Several brokerages have commented on CLSK. TheStreet lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after buying an additional 1,682,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 31,612.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 27.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after acquiring an additional 498,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 22.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 410,003 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

