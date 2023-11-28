Citigroup Downgrades LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $2.12 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.86.

Separately, CLSA lowered their price objective on LexinFintech from $3.45 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LX opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.86.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%.

LexinFintech Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.35%.

Institutional Trading of LexinFintech

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 112.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 25.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 859.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 856,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 767,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 30.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

