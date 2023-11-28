Citigroup Cuts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $18.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GOLD

Barrick Gold Trading Up 5.1 %

GOLD stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,882,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,096,725. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.