Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CGX. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.93.
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
