Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,622 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 40,823 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $48,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $108.98. 3,319,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,093. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $104.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

