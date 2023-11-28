Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 2,973 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $456.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,638. The company has a market capitalization of $353.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $435.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

