Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 10,094 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.77% of Cameco worth $104,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $819,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.31. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

