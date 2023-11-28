Cibc World Market Inc. Has $83.28 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $83,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total value of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,100 shares of company stock worth $204,704,311. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

MA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.17. 765,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $418.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.