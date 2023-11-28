Cibc World Market Inc. Has $61.47 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $61,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.26.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.43. 8,694,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,876,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

