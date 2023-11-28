Christina M. Corley Sells 48,320 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CDW Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CDW traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.90. 787,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.25 and a 200-day moving average of $195.17. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.71.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 284.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after buying an additional 1,509,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 25.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after buying an additional 1,447,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $151,752,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 789.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,907,000 after buying an additional 764,639 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDW

About CDW

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.