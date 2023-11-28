Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

CMCM stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

